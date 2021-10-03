Miesha Tate scolds Aspen Ladd for UFC Vegas 38 weight miss: “Everyone saw you cheat”

Former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate absolutely ripped Aspen Ladd for missing weight and attempting to cheat at UFC Vegas 38.

Ladd was slated to collide with Macy Chiasson (7-1 MMA) on the main card of tonight’s Fight Night event in Nevada. However, the MMA Gold product failed to make the 136lbs weight limit and the fight was ultimately called off by her opponent.

Aspen Ladd addressed her botched weight cut shortly after she was seen shaking on the scale.

“Fight is off. Again. All my fault. Straight up started my period 2 days back and made this cut absolutely miserable. Did the best I could, hit 137, the scale situation was a mess because the last thing I wanted was to bleed in front of the media. The fight wasn’t pulled, my opponent then decided she would rather not go through with it, as is her right. I’m going to get slammed regardless, so let it begin.”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate was having none of Ladd’s excuse and proceeded to blast Aspen on social media.

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Moments following Miesha Tate’s tweet, Ladd’s coach Jim West came to the defense of his fighter while accusing ‘Cupcake’ of ducking Aspen.

“Miesha Tate you are a coward. Remember when you lied saying we wanted you to fight late notice at 145 but you went on record saying we wanted it at 135 and we know for a fact you said you didn’t want that tough of an opponent? Trust me have good inside information.” – West replied.

Please try and stand still, with hands in the air while dehydrated, dizzy, and nauseous all while trying to hold yourself because you are bleeding. You better hope you never have to fight Aspen. Oh wait you probably won’t you coward — Jim west (@Jwestgold15) October 3, 2021

When asked by a fight fan how Aspen Ladd had “cheated”, Miesha Tate responded with the following explanation.

Guaranteed she didn’t want put both hands up because she wanted to grab the curtain structure placed around her. Nice try — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

