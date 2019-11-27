Johnny Walker calls out Chris Weidman for February or March, Weidman responds

Johnny Walker is looking to bounce back from his first round TKO loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244 by taking on a former world champion in Chris Weidman.

The always-entertaining Walker took to Twitter on Thanksgiving Eve and called for an opportunity to face “The All-American” in early 2020. In the Tweet, Walker referenced Weidman’s appearance on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show when he said he would like to return to action in February or March of the new year.

“Hey Chris Weidman, that’s funny, I also want to fight in February or March! What a coincidence! What date do you prefer? Let’s dance,” Walker said in his challenge to Weidman.

It didn’t take more than an hour for Weidman to give a response to Walker — although it may not have been as a clear of an answer as he may have hoped for.

Hey ! Thanks for the call out! I will let you know when I decide what I wanna do next. https://t.co/7yjVHarPoZ — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 28, 2019

“Hey! Thanks for the call out! I will let you know when I decide what I wanna do next,” Weidman replied.

The former UFC middleweight champion is certainly looking to get back to his winning ways as well. Weidman has dropped back-to-back fights, and five out of his last six, while being finished in the only losses of his pro career. Most recently, Weidman made the move to the light heavyweight division and faced a tough test in the surging and unbeaten Dominick Reyes in the main event of October’s UFC Boston event. Reyes finished Weidman via first-round TKO to set himself up to challenge Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in February.

The 35-year-old Weidman made the move to the 205-pound division after suffering a third round TKO loss at the hands of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 230 last November.

Walker had his nine-fight winning streak snapped by Anderson in a fight that, many believed, had he won, a title shot against Jones could’ve been his. Since joining the UFC, Walker picked up first round finishes of Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov in less than three minutes of combined Octagon time.

In a recent interview with BJPENN.com, Walker stated that although he is “always very confident”, he didn’t “feel the motivation to fight.” It seems like Walker has overcome that hurdle as he looks to lock down a big fight to kick off his 2020 campaign.

Would you like to see a light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Chris Weidman in 2020?