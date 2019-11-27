TJ Dillashaw agrees that Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal should have been stopped

TJ Dillashaw was fine with the doctor stopping the UFC 244 headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz due to a cut.

The bout was stopped after the third round due to cuts above and below Diaz’s eye. Many fans and fighters were mad the scrap was stopped.

For former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, the doctor made the right call, but he can still sympathize with Diaz.

“Yeah, I do think so. As a fighter, I would say f**k no, I want to keep fighting. Every fighter should say that when they are in there,” TJ Dillashaw said on the Impaulsive podcast. “But, dude, it was a gnarly cut, and he is better in the fourth and fifth rounds because of his cardio but he was getting his ass whopped. He would have finished Masvidal to win that fight.”

Why Nate Diaz and so many fans were mad is the fact the Stockton, California native is known to be so effective in the later rounds. Yet, Dillashaw believes the fight was over and Diaz had no shot at winning that bout.

“I don’t think he would have. I think Masvidal had the fight won, too. That is why I stop the fight. Obviously, it was in that situation I would say f**k no and give me every second I need to try and win that fight,” he added. “I understand Nate’s argument there but the cut was not [good]. Unfortunately, he has so much scar tissue that you could flick him in the eye and it will open up.”

Nate Diaz is currently healing up from the fight and has no word on if he will fight again after he briefly said goodbye to the fight game.

TJ Dillashaw, meanwhile, is currently suspended by USADA and has been open about a potential boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.