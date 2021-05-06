John Oliver scolds “moron” Joe Rogan for suggesting healthy youngsters should pass on a COVID vaccine

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has taken a shot at Joe Rogan for suggesting healthy youngsters shouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Oliver is no stranger to talking about the UFC on his show and now, he’s decided to turn his attention to one of their most prominent faces – Joe Rogan.

Rogan recently spoke about the aforementioned vaccines that are currently being rolled out and in doing so, he made it clear that he believes healthy youngsters probably don’t need to go out and get one.

Of course, the science suggests otherwise, with Oliver making the following remarks on the situation.

Here's our story from last night about the Covid-19 vaccines…https://t.co/yq0R6QVFTn — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) May 3, 2021

“If you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I’ll need it. Joe Rogan says I’m probably fine,’ it is true, you might not get seriously sick from COVID, or indeed sick at all, but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die,” Oliver said (via Daily Beast). “Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he’s a ‘fucking moron’ — and those are his words, not mine.”

When saying those are “his words”, Oliver is referring to when Rogan clarified his claims with the following statement.

“I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron,” Rogan said. “I’m not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I’m saying.”

While some will attempt to sweep this under the carpet, there’s definitely something to be said for the influence Rogan has over his audience, especially considering the fact that the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts on the face of the planet.

