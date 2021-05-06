Donald Cerrone shares story of Joshua Fabia getting beat up in a bar: “The death punch did not work”

Donald Cerrone says he never met Joshua Fabia but did know one of his friends beat him up in a bar fight.

In Albuquerque, as Fabia and Diego Sanchez were becoming closer and started training with one another, Cerrone said he never got the chance to meet him. He did hear some stories about him and the death punch he has. However, according to “Cowboy”, the death punch didn’t work as Fabia got beat up.

“I never have met him,” Cerrone said at media day (via TheMacLife) “I never ever have, I know the guy that whipped his ass at the bar, I used to train with the guy. That kid was talking about his death punch and how he was going to kill the dude, and my buddy whipped his little motherfucking ass all over the bar.

“So the death punch did not work. It was unsuccessful,” Cerrone continued. “This guy no longer fights, no longer trains. He just said, ‘I’ll beat your ass.’ Then he did. The MMA community in New Mexico had a chuckle over that.”

If the story Cerrone said is true, it is no doubt a funny one as Fabia has said he has a death punch, which he trained Diego Sanchez, but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear the death punch worked. The hope for many fans is that the video of the bar fight can be released soon as it would be interesting to see.

Donald Cerrone is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26 against Alex Morono. Cowboy was supposed to face Sanchez, but just over a week out, Sanchez was out of the fight and released from the UFC due to a dispute involving Fabia and the UFC.

What do you make of Donald Cerrone saying Joshua Fabia got beat up in a bar fight?