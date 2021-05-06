Anderson Silva says several boxing promoters are interested in signing him

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says that several boxing promoters are interested in signing him for future fights.

Silva was released by the UFC last fall after a knockout loss to Uriah Hall. After taking several months off to rest and relax, Silva signed to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing, and he’ll make his return to the squared circle on June 19th. But while this is just a one-off fight, for now, Silva says that he is interested in taking other boxing matches in the future.

Speaking to former UFC rival Chael Sonnen, Silva said that he has had several boxing promoters call him with interest, though right now he is only focused on Chavez Jr.

“This is the first, but the different promoters called me and called the ICM to sign the contract to the people who hold me. But right now my focus is only on this fight. But a lot of different boxing promoters called me and called the company ICM that represents me to (fight). But right now focus is only on one fight on (June) 19th. Let’s see,” Silva said.

Asked what he thinks about Chavez Jr. as an opponent, Silva admits it’s a tough fight but says he is up for the challenge of fighting a veteran boxer.

“I love a challenge. I know it’s hard because Chavez Jr. has been doing boxing his entire life, but that’s a good challenge for me. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. I do this because I love sport and I love fighting and this is my air. When you do something with your heart, you are successful. It doesn’t matter if you are win or not. So that’s why I accept the challenge for my mind and body,” Silva said, who added the fight takes place at 182lbs.

Do you want to see Anderson Silva keep boxing past the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight?