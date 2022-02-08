John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup: “Stipe is getting older”

John McCarthy weighed in on what a Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic matchup might look like.

McCarthy, ‘Big John’, is a former professional MMA referee and currently a broadcaster for Bellator MMA. Co-hosting the ‘Weighing In’ podcast with former world champion Josh ‘The Punk’ Thomson the two provide listeners with forty plus years of experience and lots of insight and banter.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) is considered the best-rounded light heavyweight fighter currently in the UFC. Jones has indicated his move to the heavyweight division sometime during 2022.

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) fights in the heavyweight division and is a former two time UFC heavyweight champion.

McCarthy indicated that in his opinion should a ‘Jones vs Miocic’ fight occur he could see ‘Bones’ emerging as the the victor. In his recent ‘Weighing In’ podcast he commented:

“Stipe is getting older and it’s the wrestling that usually works for him.” McCarthy said (h/t Sportskeeda). “He’s got the ability to have that in his back pocket where you can either use it or at least threaten it and people have to, you know, fight a certain way. He’s not going to be able to threaten it in any fashion with Jon. That’s going to cause a problem and Jon can do it in reverse to him.”

McCarthy went on to comment that the former heavyweight champion has the strength in wrestling but is at a disadvantage being that he’s getting older and therefore may have difficulty battling Jones in the grappling department.

Going on to speak about an interim title fight between Jones and Miocic, McCarthy said:

“It should be for the title and I do believe that’s exactly what the UFC will do and I think Jon knows it’s coming.”

With Francis Ngannou slated for surgery and recuperation from same, as reigning champion after defeating Ciryl Gane in January at UFC 270, he will be out of competing for perhaps the balance of 2022.

It seems like John McCarthy is just one of several talking about the possibility of the Jones vs Miocic fight. Michael Bisping has also weighed in on his podcast ‘Believe You Me’ citing that the two fighters deserve an interim title fight.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and the more publicity this topic gets, the higher the chances are that the UFC and Dana White will make it happen.

Are you in agreement that Jones and Miocic deserve an interim title fight? Who do you predict would win? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!