Israel Adesanya plans to unveil “new weapons” in UFC 271 rematch with Robert Whittaker: “I’m not even lying. He’s f*cked”

With UFC 271 only days away, Israel Adesanya plans to unveil ‘new weapons’ in his rematch with Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) will be taking on Whittaker (24-5 MMA) in the much anticipated headliner at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 12th.

The two fighters first met back in October of 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. The result was a second round KO for Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya has defended his belt three times since he fought Whittaker back in 2019.

Meanwhile, ‘The Reaper’ has put up a perfect 3-0 record with victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum since his first matchup with Adesanya.

In speaking with ‘RNZ‘ Adesanya spoke about his upcoming match:

“There’s no f****** way I’m losing this fight.”

“I already whooped his ass,” continued Adesanya.

“We’ve brought back some old weapons and some new weapons,” confirms Adesanya. “So, he’s f****d bro. I’m not even lying. He’s f****d.”

Going on to talk about his City Kickboxing teammates and the upcoming fight Israel Adesanya said:

“The energy in this camp is just second to none. We’ve had fun. It’s brothers in arms … it’s a force that can’t be broken. It’s just history. There’s moments that me and Carlos and me and Bloods have had where we just look at each other and feel that moment. It’s some gladiator shit.”

Adesanya’s teammates Carlos Ulberg (5-1 MMA) and Blood Diamond (3-0 MMA) will also be fighting at UFC 271 matching up with Fabio Cherant (7-3 MMA) and Jeremiah Wells (9-2 MMA) respectively.

Eugene Bareman, head coach of current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is hoping the rematch against Whittaker will go the full five rounds, cementing his fighters title belt.

Will you be watching UFC 271 this weekend? Who will you be betting on? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!