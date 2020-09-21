John McCarthy scolds the UFC for making up “fake stats” for Khamzat Chimaev

Legendary mixed martial arts official John McCarthy called out the UFC for making up “fake stats” about Khamzat Chimaev during last night’s UFC Vegas 11 broadcast.

On the main card of yesterday’s event in Nevada, rising star Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA) squared off with seasoned middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert. The result was another sensational stoppage win for the undefeated Swedish prospect, as he put Meerschaert out cold with a right hand just 17-seconds into the opening round.

While John McCarthy was certainly blown away by Chimaev’s performance, he was not impressed with the “fake stats” used by the UFC to highlight the rising star during their pre and post-fight breakdowns.

UFC reporter Megan Olivi insinuated that Khamzat Chimaev would be the fastest fighter in UFC history to earn three wins with the promotion if he proved victorious against Gerald Meerschaert yesterday evening.

As noted by John McCarthy, that is not necessarily true, and in fact takes away from the achievements made by the original UFC pioneers like Royce Gracie.

“The only bad thing in this is, and I get it, the UFC is trying to push him (Chimaev), and I don’t blame them. He is a stud. OK, this guy is a stud. But the first thing they (the UFC) say before the fight is ‘if he wins this one he is the first one to win three fights the fastest in UFC’. And I am just like – come on man. You’ve got better stats to come up with than fake stats.”

John McCarthy continued to explain his sentiments on the Weighing In Podcast with Josh Thomson:

“There used to be tournaments, OK. People can say whatever they want about old guys, new guys, modern era or pioneer thing. But look, the UFC was set up on guys were fighting three fights a night. Then four fights, and then it all went back to three fights for a long time. Then it was two fights a night. So why are you trying to come up with bullshit stats that mean nothing?”

John McCarthy had also taken to Twitter during last night’s UFC broadcast to share his displeasure with the announce team.

“Sorry UFC & Megan Olivi but to say if Khamzat Chimaev gets a win tonight he sets a record for fastest time to win 3 fights in the UFC??? How about a guy named Royce Gracie who did it in 1 night at UFC 1 and then 4 more at UFC 2. Fake stats. The kid is great, but don’t forget the old guys.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 20, 2020