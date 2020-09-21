Mike Perry sends a message to rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry sent a message to rising star Khamzat Chimaev following his impressive 17-second knockout victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11.

The Swedish standout, Chimaev (9-0 MMA), picked up his third UFC victory in the past ninety days at last night’s event after landing a perfectly timed right hand on the chin of his opponent in Meerschaert.

Prior to his bonus-earning finish over Meerschaert, Chimaev had scored stoppage wins over opponents John Phillips and Rhys Mckee in his previous efforts on Fight Island.

UFC standout Mike Perry knows a thing or two about sporting a perfect professional record in mixed martial arts. ‘Platinum’ had a ton of hype surrounding him after he earned back-to-back stoppage wins in his first two Octagon appearances while improving his record to 9-0.

However, Perry never went on to extend his undefeated win streak past nine, and has since gone just 5-6 over his past eleven UFC appearances.

With that said, Mike Perry took the time to send a little friendly reminder to Khamzat Chimaev about how fast things can change in the sport of mixed martial arts.

I was 9-0 with 9 ko’s once @KChimaev — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 21, 2020

The rather foreboding message could just be a warning from ‘Platinum’, or perhaps an attempt to get the attention of the Swedish standout in hopes of a future showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to face former UFC title challenger Demian Maia next, a fight in which he is already listed as a massive betting favorite.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (14-6 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 4 event where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall.

What do you think of Perry’s message to Chimaev following the Swedish standouts impressive victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 20, 2020