Donald Cerrone details struggles to get rid of “inner b*tch” in UFC Vegas 11 bout with Niko Price

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone has spoken about his inner struggles after failing to beat Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday night.

While the end result was a majority draw due to Price being deducted a point, “Cowboy” still views the fight as a defeat — taking his streak to five fights without a win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

During the post-fight press conference, Cerrone was brutally honest in his assessment of what happened in the Octagon this past weekend.

“I don’t know what else to tell you guys other than I did not have fun tonight,” Cerrone said (via MMA Fighting). “I did not enjoy it and it sucked. I got beat and that’s five in a row. Five losses in a row on someone who has accolades deeper than you can believe. It’s crazy to me, like, the most wins, the most finishes, the most head kicks, the most whatever, and then to go five losses.

“It’s just I’ve got a lot to work on mentally,” Cerrone added. “It has nothing to do with any of my coaches or my training partners, everything was right, everything was good. Then all of a sudden this morning I feel great and then I get here and it’s like whoa… I wish I had the secret.”

“Weathering the inner storm, him beating on me that is totally separate than the inner bitch I had to get out midway through the first round,” Cerrone added. “So that was good. I successfully got that p*ssy out of there, but other than that I don’t know what to tell ya.”

At the age of 37 it’s pretty clear to see that Cerrone’s time in the UFC will likely be coming to an end sooner rather than later, and if it’s up to Dana White, it may not be long before the retirement talks begin.

“I thought it was a draw too,” White said of Cerrone. “I had it a draw, I don’t know how you guys scored it, but you know what? I said this thing could be a draw and it ended up being one. Yeah, listen, for him tonight, the win for him tonight was he was out in the first 30 seconds of the first round. He fought back, he’s tough, he’s durable. I love Cowboy and I know this is going to f*cking crush him and break his heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him.

“I need to talk to him. He and I need to have a conversation.”

What do you think the future holds for Donald Cerrone after UFC Vegas 11?