John McCarthy scolds referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig

John McCarthy scolded referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig.

The UFC headed to Glendale, Arizona for UFC 263, and the athletic commission hired Guinee, a local referee on the regional circuit there, to handle several of the fights on the UFC 263 pay-per-view card. One of the fights that Guinee was assigned to was the Hill vs. Craig light heavyweight bout that opened up the card. However, the referee made a major blunder when he failed to notice that Hill had dislocated his arm against Craig and didn’t stop the fight immediately. He also failed to notice that Hill had indicated a tap, which led to the fighter taking far more damage than he needed to take, and McCarthy wasn’t happy.

Taking to his social media following the Hill vs. Craig fight at UFC 263, McCarthy criticized the local athletic commission and also Guinee for failing to recognize the dislocated arm.

This is where you as the A/C have to take responsibility. Did you put the very best person in that cage with the fighters? You like your local guy who does all your local events, but when your referee stands by unaware that a man’s arm has been dislocated, we have serious issues https://t.co/Skr9IObYU5 — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) June 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Guinee continues to referee these major events when the UFC comes back to Arizona because it was pretty clear based on this one fight that he isn’t a high-level official. Anyone who was paying attention to the fight noticed right away that Hill was compromised, except for the referee standing a few inches away. With critics like McCarthy not being happy about the stoppage, we will see what the fallout is from this.

Do you agree with the criticism John McCarthy levied towards referee Al Guinee for his last stoppage in the Jamahl Hill vs. Paul Craig fight at UFC 263?