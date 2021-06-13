Jake Paul reacts to the fights at UFC 263, claims he will knock out Nate Diaz after he KOs Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to the fights at UFC 263, claiming that he will knock out Nate Diaz after he KOs Tyron Woodley.

Paul has become one of the biggest names in combat sports these days after winning several boxing matches over the likes of Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, and this summer he takes on the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. Paul has often been tweeting during the UFC cards as of late, and it was no different this weekend at UFC 263. Following the fight between Diaz and Leon Edwards, Paul took to his social media to claim that he will knock Diaz out, once he gets through with Woodley after their boxing match on August 28.

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

In addition to Paul suggesting that he will finish Diaz after he gets through with Woodley, Paul also put out an open challenge to any Tik-Toker or YouTuber that he will fight them for charity. There have been several Tik-Tok vs. YouTuber boxing matches this weekend and as far as Paul is concerned, he is willing to fight any of them in the name of charity.

If any tok tiker or tubeyuber is impressive tonight I’ll knock them out for charity — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2021

And finally, Paul praised new UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263. Paul hopes that the UFC pays Moreno like a champion now that he is one, and Paul also said he believes Moreno can be a star.

Viva Mexico…..Moreno is a star! Hope he gets paid like it💰 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

We will see if UFC president Dana White reacts to any of these tweets from Paul, or if any of the fighters he name-dropped respond to the comments, as well.

How do you think a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz would go?