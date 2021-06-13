Dana White provides update on his relationship with Paulo Costa: “He said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out”

UFC president Dana White provided an update on his relationship with Paulo Costa, saying “he said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out.”

Costa recently blasted the UFC over fighter pay, suggesting that he never signed a contract to fight Jared Cannonier this summer because he wanted to get paid more for the fight. Costa compared UFC fighters to YouTubers-turned-boxers such as Jake Paul, who are making huge money these days. In response to those comments from Costa, White quipped that Costa should have started a YouTube channel when he was a teenager.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, White gave an update on where things stand with him and Costa. According to the UFC president, he wasn’t happy that Costa was going off about UFC fighter pay, so White apparently had a chat with him and straightened him out.

Dana White on his relationship with Paulo Costa: "He said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 13, 2021

Costa hasn’t fought since last September at UFC 253 when he was knocked out by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a failed title shot. He was expected to fight Cannonier this summer at a UFC Fight Night card but he didn’t sign the contract for the fight, and Kelvin Gastelum got the fight against Cannonier instead. It’s hard to say what will be next for Costa after missing out on the opportunity to fight Cannonier. As far as White is concerned, he missed out on that opportunity for that fight, but now that they have had a chat and mended their differences, the hope is that the UFC will be able to get Costa re-booked quickly so he can step back in to the Octagon against a top contender.

What do you think is next for Paulo Costa after Dana White and he had a chat?