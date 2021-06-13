Jamahal Hill issues statement following UFC 263 loss to Paul Craig, reveals he did not break his arm

Light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill has issued a statement following his nasty TKO loss to Paul Craig at tonight’s UFC 263 event.

Hill (8-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s contest with hopes of keeping his perfect record in check. In his most recent previous this past September, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a second-round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux to extend his then-perfect record to 8-0.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig entered tonight’s UFC 263 event sporting a four-fight unbeaten streak, his latest bout ending in a TKO victory over Shogun Rua. The Scottish standout had gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s Craig vs. Hill bout did not last long. The Scottish fighter pulled guard early in the fight and proceeded to grab a hold of an armbar submission. Hill initially escaped but then became trapped again and Craig finished the job by mangling Jamahal’s arm and unloading elbows.

Official UFC 263 Result: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (arm injury and elbows) in Round 1

Following the disappointing setback, which served as his first as a professional, ‘Sweet Dreams’ took to Twitter where provided his fans with the following update.

I'm ok!!! To the ppl that support me I love u all!! @PCraigmma thank u for the lesson I will be back and stronger because of it!!! This is part of the game an I will accept it and keep moving forward!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 13, 2021

Later on in the UFC 263 broadcast, Dana White would confirm to the commentary team that Jamahal Hill did not suffer any broken bones, but rather a dislocated arm from the submission hold.

