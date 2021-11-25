John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor has “got a hundred opponents lined up” for UFC return

MMA coach John Kavanagh joked that his pupil Conor McGregor has “got a hundred opponents lined up” for his upcoming UFC return in 2022.

McGregor is coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier earlier this year, the second of which saw the Irishman suffer a nasty broken leg in his defeat. The hope is that McGregor will continue to make progress in his recovery from the broken leg and then return to fighting in 2022. When he does eventually step back into the Octagon, then his coach at SBG Ireland, Kavanagh, believes there will be no shortage of potential opponents.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Kavanagh joked that there are a hundred opponents who are waiting for McGregor, taking a shot at all of the fighters who have been calling out his pupil on social media. As far as Kavanagh goes, McGregor will choose the right opponent when he does make his return, noting that money won’t be a factor in who he fights next. According to the coach, the only thing that matters to McGregor is trying to test himself.

“He’s got a hundred opponents lined up it would appear. But let’s just get back training, let’s test the leg and test everything, and when the time comes, I’m sure he won’t be short of choice,” John Kavanagh said (via MMAjunkie.com). “He’s not so much about warm-up fights. He seems pretty warm to me as it is. So, what will come, will come. Whoever he faces he’ll be highly motivated. It’s clear at this stage Conor has a few quid, he’s got a few dollars in the bank account. So, that’s not the motivating factor at this stage, his motivating factor is competition and to improve himself and to test himself against whoever it is.”

