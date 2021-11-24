John Kavanagh wants to see Khamzat Chimaev fight his pupil Gunnar Nelson next

MMA coach John Kavanagh says that he wants to see top welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev fight against his pupil Gunnar Nelson next.

Kavanagh, who is of course the longtime head coach of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, took to his social media on Tuesday to make a matchmaking suggestion to the UFC. As far as the coach goes, he believes that a fight between Chimaev and Nelson would make a lot of sense. With the UFC rumored to be holding an event in London in March, Kavanagh believes this would be the ideal situation to hold this potential fight between Chimaev and Nelson. Take a look below at what the coach said about this potential welterweight fight.

its been very interesting watching the rise of the uber talented and charismatic @KChimaev . @ufc is coming to London in March. as a fan i'd love to see him fight @GunniNelson . short flight to london for both of them….what you guys think? @seanshelby @HalliNelson — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 23, 2021

Chimaev is a perfect 10-0 in his MMA career with all of his wins coming by way of stoppage. Since joining the UFC in the summer of 2020, Chimaev is a perfect 4-0 so far, including a big submission win over Li Jingliang in his last outing. The Swede has been ultra-impressive so far during this run in the UFC and he could very well get a title shot should he win his next fight, particularly if he is matched up against a top contender.

As for Nelson, he was one of the best welterweights in the UFC for a multi-year stretch, but he has not fought since a decision loss to Gilbert Burns in September 2019. Prior to that, he dropped a split decision to Leon Edwards. Overall, Nelson is 8-5 in the UFC, with seven of those wins coming by submission, making him an intriguing future foe for Chimaev.

Do you like this idea from John Kavanagh to book Khamzat Chimaev against Gunnar Nelson?