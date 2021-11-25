Kamaru Usman on potential Georges St-Pierre fight: “I know he doesn’t want it”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman commented on a potential Georges St-Pierre fight, suggesting that “I know he doesn’t want it.”

Usman is currently the best welterweight in the sport. He is the UFC champion with a perfect 15-0 record in the world’s leading MMA promotion, and he is the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. At this point, most people consider Usman to be the second-greatest welterweight fighter in UFC history, right behind GSP. Of course, these two could potentially fight and settle the debate for good on who the better man truly is. But if you ask Usman, he doesn’t believe that GSP actually wants to step into the cage with him.

Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Usman admitted that while he is interested in fighting St-Pierre, he doesn’t think that GSP wants the fight, and Usman is perfectly content with it.

“Georges doesn’t want it. know he doesn’t want it, so that’s okay. I’ve let that ship sail because he’s retired. Let him retire in peace, eat and drink, do whatever he wants,” Usman said (via MMAjunkie.com).

That being said, Usman knows that there will always be that question mark out there since he hasn’t fought GSP yet. As far as Usman goes, GSP has long been “the shadow that haunts” the welterweight division, though he thinks things are finally starting to change.

“Georges is the shadow that haunts the division. Well, did. Not anymore. When Tyron Woodley was champ, he haunted the division. When Robbie Lawler was champ, Georges haunted the division, because everyone knew the champ never lost his belt and he was just kind of floating out there, still training – you could tell he was still working out, and he was just kind of out there,” Usman said.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight Georges St-Pierre, and who do you think wins?