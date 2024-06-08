John Castaneda vows to submit Daniel Marcos at UFC Louisville: “Peru doesn’t have good wrestling”

By Cole Shelton - June 7, 2024

John Castaneda was hoping to return much sooner but he’s glad he’s getting a good opponent at UFC Louisville.

John Castaneda

Castaneda last fought in November when he defeated Kyung Ho Kang by decision at UFC 295. After that, Castaneda says he did get a fight offer in March but decided to turn it down, as he didn’t think it made sense for him.

“Yeah absolutely, it’s almost like I’m on routine,” Castaneda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Last year I fought in June and November, this year we are fighting June again and hopefully in November again… We had one offer in March, but I’m going to be honest with you Cole, the fight didn’t just make sense to me, right? I’m at the point in my career where I feel like I need to be moving up in the ladder and I got offered a debut guy and it didn’t make sense to me. If I beat him, well I am supposed to beat him and if I lose to him, there is a lot to lose.”

John Castaneda ended up being offered undefeated Daniel Marcos at UFC Louisville which he jumped at the chance at. Castaneda believes Marcos is a good test but he doesn’t think his opponent has fought anyone like him.

“I find him to be very technically sound on the feet, a good boxer, a good counter striker, and good obviously as well. Just trying to focus on my striking and boxing,” Castaneda added. “He’s got decent kicks, but honestly, all of the people he has fought are very stationary guys, especially his last fight. I’m going to be showing him a lot of different looks from southpaw, orthodox, throw knees, kicks, and elbows, I’ve been working a lot with my movement. He hasn’t fought anybody like me, or as mobile as me. It should be a good fight.”

Although John Castaneda enters UFC Louisville against Daniel Marcos as the slight underdog, he has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset. Castaneda expects to have a massive advantage on the ground and is confident he will submit Marcos to hand him his first loss.

“He hasn’t been tested in the wrestling or jiu-jitsu aspect, I know that is going to be there. I just got my black belt last month, I’ve been feeling really sharp with my wrestling. Peru doesn’t have good wrestling. I know he’s training out of Florida now, but I’ve been wrestling my whole life. I’ll have the advantage on the ground. I think this fight ends by submission within two rounds,” Castaneda said.

If Castaneda does finish Marcos at UFC Louisville he believes that could secure him a ranked opponent next time out.

“I beat him and I hand him his first loss, I’m now the guy who is on the top of being just outside the top 15,” Castaneda concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

