Joe Rogan’s deal with Spotify reportedly worth more than $100M

Yesterday afternoon, news surfaced that the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the creation of UFC commentator Joe Rogan, will be streaming exclusively on Spotify by year’s end.

A followup report from the Wall Street Journal, which cites a source familiar with the situation, suggests the deal between Rogan and Spotify is worth more than $100M. The WSJ report adds that this is one of the biggest deals in history of the podcast business.

Suffice it to say that Rogan is now a very, very wealthy man.

Spotify announced its licensing deal with Rogan on Tuesday, and the UFC commentator subsequently issued a statement on the deal himself.

“Hello everybody! I have an announcement,” Rogan stated. “The podcast is moving to Spotify. I signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Spotify that will start on September 1. Starting on September 1, the entire JRE library will be available on Spotify as well as all the other platform, then, somewhere around the end of the year, it will become exclusive to Spotify, including the video version of the podcast.

“It will be the exact same show,” Rogan added. “I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We are going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show, the only difference will be it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world. Nothing else will change. It will be free. It will be free to you, you just have to go to Spotify to get it. We’re very excited to begin this new chapter of the JRE and I hope you’re there when we cross over. Thanks.”

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since way back in 1997. Originally, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the UFC ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself. That being said, his main claim to fame these days in undoubtedly his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.