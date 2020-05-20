Following Maycee Barber mauling, Roxanne Modafferi has next UFC fight booked

Following a dominant victory over Maycee Barber at UFC 246, Roxanne Modafferi has been booked for her next fight in the Octagon against Lauren Murphy.

Mke Heck of MMAFighting.com reported that Modafferi vs. Murphy will take place at a UFC event scheduled for June 20. According to the report, the UFC hopes to have this event take place at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but UFC president Dana White admitted this week that the state of Arizona is a realistic possibility if Vegas can’t happen.

Getting back to the Modafferi vs. Murphy bout, on paper it looks like a fairly-even matchup between two veterans of the UFC women’s flyweight division. Modafferi is currently the No. 5 ranked fighter in the division, while Murphy is ranked at No. 6. In a shallow division with a dominant champion in Valentine Shevchenko, the winner of this bout between Modafferi and Murphy will no doubt slide into title contention at women’s 125lbs.

Dating back to February, Modafferi and Murphy had been talking on social media about a potential matchup after the veterans each beat a highly-touted prospect. In one of the biggest upsets according to the odds in UFC history, Modafferi mauled Barber for three rounds en route to one of the most lopsided fights in UFC women’s flyweight history. As for Murphy, she edged out a split decision over Andrea Lee at UFC 247.

Modafferi is 3-4 all-time in the UFC through two stints with the promotion and has notable wins over Barber, Antonina Shevchenko, and Barb Honchak. She’s one of the most respected fighters in the women’s weight classes and has 40 pro fights to her credit. As for Murphy, she’s 4-4 all-time in the UFC with wins over Lee, Mara Romero Borella, Honchak, and Kelly Faszholz. She is the former Invicta FC women’s bantamweight champion.

Who do you think wins, Roxanne Modafferi or Lauren Murphy?