Sean O’Malley trolls Marlon Vera for main event request, ‘Chito’ issues scathing response

Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at Marlon Vera for requesting to be a main event.

After it was reported that Rafael dos Anjos that Rafael Fiziev was off UFC Vegas 48 next Saturday, Vera made it clear he would take a main event fight on a weeks’ notice. However, the promotion decided to bump Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill to the main event but even with that, “Suga” took a shot at Vera.

Of the prelims? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) February 11, 2022

“@ufc needs new main event? Whatssupppp holla at me,” Vera wrote with O’Maley responding saying “of the prelims?”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see O’Malley take a shot at Vera as ever since they fought one another the two have not seen eye-to-eye. The two met at UFC 252 and Vera won by first-round TKO party due to him landing a kick that made O’Malley’s leg go dead and he couldn’t put any weight on it as he continued to roll his ankle.

The fight ended up being stopped after Chito landed some ground and pound but O’Malley has said Vera’s win over him was a fluke and he doesn’t consider it a real loss as he suffered an injury.

Shortly after O’Malley’s response, Marlon Vera responded to Suga and sent him a scathing warning.

Oh trashy join the conversation you wanna get your head stomped on the ground again. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2022

“Oh, trashy join the conversation you wanna get your head stomped on the ground again,” Vera wrote.

Marlon Vera (18-7-1) is coming off a KO win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 which was his second win in a row after defeating Davey Grant by decision. He’s currently ranked eighth at bantamweight and has been campaigning for a fight for quite some time.

Sean O’Malley (15-1) scored a first-round TKO over Raulian Paiva back at UFC 269 which was his third win in a row. Suga is currently ranked 12th at bantamweight and doesn’t have his next fight booked.

What do you make of Marlon Vera taking a shot against Sean O’Malley?