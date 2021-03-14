Joe Rogan shares incredible drawing of Marvin Hagler he drew in 1983

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared an incredible drawing of Marvin Hagler that he drew back in 1983 when he was just 15 years old.

Hagler’s family announced on Saturday that the legendary boxer had passed away at age 66. In the wake of Hagler’s passing, numerous sporting icons have taken to social media to praise “Marvelous,” including heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, who shared kind words following his passing. Rogan, though, has taken the tributes to Hagler to a whole other level. On Sunday, the day after Hagler passed away, Rogan took to his social media to share an amazing drawing he did back in 1983 of Hagler scoring a knockout of Tony Sibson. Check out Rogan’s drawing and his full statement below via his Instagram.

“I drew this piece of Marvin Hagler way back in 1983 when I was 15. I remember watching a TV profile on him where he was running on the beach in the dead of winter shadow boxing and screaming ‘WAR!’ They showed his maniacal dedication to training and fight preparation, and it had a massive influence on me,” Joe Rogan wrote. “I would think of him when I was tired and was considering stopping. I would imagine what he would do and it would always fill me with energy. When I heard he died yesterday I was stunned. I was such a massive fan all my life, and every now and then I’ll go to YouTube and watch some of his classic fights. The other day I watched his victory over Mugabi, and it was every bit as epic as I remembered. They don’t make many human beings as incredible as Marvin Hagler. He was truly one of the greats.”

Checking out the comments, many of the commenters were stunned by the drawing Rogan did, with many fans encouraging him to share more of his artwork after posting this one of Hagler. You couldn’t ask for a better tribute to one of the greatest legends of boxing than this.