Mike Tyson reacts to the passing of boxing legend Marvin Hagler

Mike Tyson reacted to the passing of boxing legend Marvin Hagler, who he praised as “one of the best warriors in the sport.”

Tyson is one of the biggest superstars in the world of boxing and one of the fighters he grew up watching was Hagler, the former middleweight boxing champ. On Saturday, Hagler’s family revealed that the legend had passed away at age 66. Taking to his social media after hearing about the passing of Hagler, Tyson praised Hagler as “one of the best warriors of the sport” and expressed his condolences to the family of the boxing great.

Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021

Hagler (62-3-2) last fought in 1987, losing a split decision to Sugar Ray Leonard in the final fight of his career. Tyson starting fighting professionally in 1985, so Tyson basically came into the sport when Hagler was leaving it. Both men are generally regarded as two of the best boxers of all time, with Hagler one of the best middleweights of all time and Tyson one of the best heavyweights. From one legend to another, it was very classy for Tyson to reach out and share a public comment following the unfortunate passing of Hagler.

You can read the full statement that the Hagler family made below regarding the death of “Marvelous.” We here at BJPenn.com join Mike Tyson and the others in the boxing and combat sports communities who share their deepest sympathies for Hagler’s passing.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin Hagler passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler.”

