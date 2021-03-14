Jon Jones taunts haters by suggesting that steroids are turning him into “quite the shooter”

In a since-deleted Tweet, UFC superstar Jon Jones taunted his haters by suggesting that steroids are turning him into “quite the shooter.”

Jones will be making his UFC heavyweight debut later this year and he has spent the last year or so bulking up in preparation for the move. In addition to lifting weights and training, another one of Jones’s hobbies is shooting. On Sunday, he posted a video on Instagram of him getting some target practise in, and Jones was right on the money.

Not long after posting the video, Jones posted a tweet poking fun at his haters, by suggesting that “steroids” were the reason that his shooting practise went so well.

“Man all these steroids are turning me into quite the shooter!” Jones wrote.

Jones, of course, has had some very publicized run-ins with athletic commissions and USADA over the years about banned substances found in his system, but it seems like he can finally joke about it all. After nearly a decade of being the best light heavyweight fighter in the world, Jones is now set to challenge himself later this year when he takes on the winner of UFC 260’s main event rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

In the meantime, “Bones” has been staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic by staying in shape and bulking up in preparation for his move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class. Not to mention shooting, which has become one of the former 205lbs champ’s favorite hobbies. Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, if not the greatest, and capturing the heavyweight title could be exactly what he needs to cement that, though his drug testing issues will always be brought up by fans.

How excited are you to see Jon Jones make his UFC heavyweight debut?