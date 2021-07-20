Joe Rogan reveals “very weird” encounter with Donald Trump at UFC 264

UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed his “very weird” encounter with former United States President Donald Trump at the recent UFC 264 event.

Rogan was the analyst working the commentary desk alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. Because UFC 264 was such a big event featuring UFC superstar Conor McGregor and rival Dustin Poirier in the main event, a number of celebrities took in the event, including Trump, who was a personal guest of UFC president Dana White’s. Trump entered the building to a great effect, though the UFC production staff blew it and didn’t get his face on the television, which White called a big mistake.

Regardless, Trump was on hand for the event, and apparently, he met a number of UFC staff, including Rogan. The UFC commentator and podcaster told the story on the latest episode of his podcast of how he met Trump at UFC 264. According to Rogan, he was sitting in the commentary booth when he saw Trump, who gave Rogan some kind words.

“I had my headphones on and I said ‘Hey, how’re you doing man? Nice meeting you.’ Shook his hand and got a video of it. It’s kinda hilarious. He’s like ‘Oh you do a tremendous job, amazing job, good job.’ I should have got a selfie with him, f*ck. What are you going to do? It was weird. It was very weird. When he walked in though, I’m telling you, man they cheered the f*ck out of him,” Joe Rogan said (h/t MMA Mania).

Since Trump is such a good friend of White’s, it’s possible that Rogan will have another chance to meet him at some point in the future and get that selfie that he wants. Regardless, it was obviously a pretty cool moment for Rogan to meet the former president.