Joe Rogan comments on recent trend of injuries in the UFC: “People are getting good at breaking people’s bones”

MMA analyst Joe Rogan commented on the recent trend of injuries in the UFC, saying that “people are getting good at breaking people’s bones.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was stopped by rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match at this past Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view card, and we later found out that the Irishman broke his leg in the fight. Back in April at UFC 261, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman broke his leg when it snapped on a checked kick by Uriah Hall. And at UFC 262 in May, veteran Jacare Souza had his arm snapped by Andre Muniz in their fight.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan — who has commentated thousands of UFC fights over the years — reacted to the growing trend of fighters suffering devastating injuries in Octagon.

“Here’s what’s really crazy. There have been so many fights in the UFC and to have all these breaks in a row. Jacare Souza had his arm broken, Chris Wiedman got his leg broken. There’s been a ton of breaks over and over again. People are getting good at breaking people’s bones,” Rogan said.

Pointing specifically to the Weidman injury, Rogan expressed his bewilderment at how unlucky he was to be involved in two of the four leg breaks we have ever seen in the UFC.

“The Chris Weidman one was a freak accident. The crazy thing is there have only been four leg breaks like that in the history of the UFC and Chris Weidman has been involved in two of them. The odds are insane. Anderson Silva threw a kick had he checked it and Anderson broke his leg. He threw it and Uriah Hall checked it and he broke his leg. Crazy. The odds of these things happening in this number are nuts,” Rogan said.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan that we will continue to see more fighters get injured in the Octagon because the fighters are getting betting at breaking each others’ bones?