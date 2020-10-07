Now “paid in full”, Dustin Poirier promises he will “go out there and earn it in blood”

Now “paid in full”, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is promising that he will go out and earn his loot in blood.

‘The Diamond’ took to Twitter late this evening where he shared the following exciting messages for fight fans.

I'm gonna go out there and earn it in blood. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 7, 2020

Paid In Full — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 7, 2020

While Dustin Poirier did not reveal who he would be fighting next, he did seemingly hint that his future opponent could be Tony Ferguson.

Poirier and Ferguson were initially linked to fight later this month at UFC 254. However, due to failed contract negotiations, that bout will no longer be a part of the October 24 event.

With that said, ‘The Diamond’ insisted he had not “closed the door” on a potential fight with ‘El Cucuy’ and so when he retweeted Ferguson’s post below this evening about “having fight news soon”, it got many people talking.

https://twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT/status/1313624306656583680

Dustin Poirier was most recently seen in action this past June where he defeated Dan Hooker in a ‘fight of the year’ performance. That victory was preceded by a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson suffered his first loss in eight years when was defeated by Justin Gathje via fifth round TKO at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, ‘El Cucuy’ had strung together an amazing win streak which included victories over Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, among others.

Dustin Poirier has also recently flirted with the idea of a charity mixed martial arts bout with former UFC opponent Conor McGregor. However, there is nothing to insinuate at this time that Poirier’s tweets have anything to do with that proposed bout for charity.

