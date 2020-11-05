Video | Joe Rogan reacts to Donald Trump winning Texas

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed pretty excited when Donald Trump won Texas in this year’s United States presidential election.

Rogan spent many years living in Los Angeles, but recently relocated to Texas, citing several gripes with LA living.

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country,” Rogan said of his decision to move to Texas. “Somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere we have a little bit more freedom.

“I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded and I think most of the time that’s not a problem,” Rogan added. “But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue.”

While Rogan has long attempted to keep his political leanings under wraps, there’s no denying that he was excited when Texas went to Trump. See his live reaction to this development, captured on a recent episode of his podcast, below:

“Texas went right, b**ch,” an excited Rogan yelled. “Woo!”

While Rogan couldn’t hide his excitement with Trump winning Texas, he conceded that the state’s long-time status as a Republican stronghold could be coming to an end.

“They’ve barely got it now,” Rogan said of the Republican’s grip on Texas.

Donald Trump won Texas with an estimated 52.2% of votes. Joe Biden received 46.3% of the vote in the state. Evidently, that’s the way Joe Rogan preferred hoped things would go.