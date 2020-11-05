Dana White comments on possible Joe Biden presidency

UFC boss Dana White has shared his thoughts on Joe Biden potentially winning the US presidency, and what that might mean for the UFC.

White is a long-time friend and vocal supporter of current US President Donald Trump. The UFC boss has invited Trump and his family to several UFC events, brought fighters to the White House and to Trump rallies, and even spoke in Trump’s favor at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions.

“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: He is one of the most loyal human beings I’ve ever met,” White said of Trump at this year’s RNC. “The man has unstoppable energy – no one, and I mean no one, is going to outwork this guy. But most importantly, he truly loves and believes in our country. He believes in the people of this country.

“… While we certainly have experienced a ton of negativity in 2020, President Trump’s mindset is to work tirelessly to find solutions to problems and help restore America. He did it once, and I’m telling you right now, he will do it again. And remember: President Trump may be the only president in modern times who has actually done everything he’s said he would do during his campaign.

“… Ladies and gentlemen, let’s reelect President Trump, let’s figure out what the problems are and continue to find solutions to those problems, then let’s get to work.”

Suffice it to say that White is hoping Trump will be re-elected for a second term.

Speaking after Wednesday’s episode of Contender Series, he addressed the possibility of a Joe Biden presidency, which looks increasingly plausible as votes continue to be counted.

“I don’t even think Biden knows who I am,” White told reporters on-scene (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t think Biden knows who Biden is. I had to do it.

“I don’t think [he’ll come after us] but who knows? I don’t know.”

