Tito Ortiz calls Joe Rogan a “quitter” for moving to Texas

Tito Ortiz has called out Joe Rogan and others for leaving California.

The UFC Hall of Famer is running for City Council in Huntington Beach.

“It’s important that we protect this city, because this city is powerful to me and I’m not leaving,” Ortiz said will addressing a crowd. “You know Joe Rogan and a bunch of other Hollywood guys, they left. You know what? I can’t say the word because my children are here, but they’re quitters. I refuse to be a quitter.”

Ortiz has become increasingly involved in politics in recent times. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has been making public appearances on his own campaign for public office.

Currently, the 45-year-old is signed with Combate Americas. Having announced his retirement for a second time back in 2017, the star was tempted back into competition by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions for a trilogy fight with long-time rival Chuck Liddell. Having knocked out “The Ice Man” in the first round, he went onto to submit Alberto El Patron via first-round submission last year.

Nicknamed, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” Ortiz has always maintained a staunch allegiance to his hometown and has seemingly taken umbrage with a trend in famous people opting to leave the state.

Rogan departed California for Texas on the back of signing an exclusive agreement with Spotify for his podcast, in a deal reportedly worth over $100 million.

“When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that’s accelerated radically over the last six, seven, 10 years, I think there’s too many people here,” Rogan said on the podcast. “I think it’s not tenable, I don’t think that it’s manageable.”

