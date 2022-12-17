Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor despite recent controversy: “That’s an extraordinary human being”

Joe Rogan has praised Conor McGregor despite their recent back and forth after a joke made by the comedian.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Joe Rogan is still one of the voices of the UFC. His work over the last two decades, for the most part, has been iconic.

Mixed martial arts is largely successful because of the fighters themselves. However, when it comes to the likes of Dana White and Rogan, they also hold a special place in the history books.

Recently, Rogan kickstarted a small war of words with Conor McGregor after some comments he made regarding the Irishman and USADA.

Now, though, Joe has opted to look back on one of his greatest accomplishments inside the Octagon – beating Jose Aldo.

“To be a person that can do that under that kind of pressure, that’s an extraordinary human being,” Rogan said. “There’s very, very, very few of them that have ever walked the face of the earth that can do that in front of that many people and in that moment which is built up over months and months and months. Really years of taunting him [Jose Aldo], but months and months and months.”

Rogan praises McGregor

“And to get to that one moment where you look at each other in the Octagon and he [Conor McGregor] looks at him and he goes, ‘Let’s go, boy. Let’s go, boy.’ And you see Aldo’s like, ‘Holy sh**t, this is really happening.’ But Conor couldn’t be more relaxed. That’s mind management. That’s confidence, preparation, intelligence – emotional intelligence. There’s so many factors.”

