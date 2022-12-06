Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.

During his time away, the Dublin native has decided to step out of the USADA testing pool. While McGregor is aiming for a return next year, there’s been an outcry from many over his absence from drug testing. Many fighters and pundits weren’t even aware one could leave the pool without retiring, or being under a UFC contract.

One name that wasn’t aware of the rule was UFC commentator Joe Rogan. During a recent edition of his podcast alongside fitness YouTuber MorePlatesMoreDates, the podcaster opined that McGregor wouldn’t likely pass a USADA test as of now. Rogan stated:

“He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup. Like it would just like burn a hold right to the bottom of that USADA cup… The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. It seems weird and you just need six months. If someone’s had an injury though, that’s a very wise way to approach it right?”

Those comments haven’t gone over well with Conor McGregor. On Twitter, the former champion attacked Rogan and took a shot at the commentator for never competing in the UFC.

The former champion quickly deleted the tweet, which McGregor has done on several occasions.

Connie Mac getting reaaaaaaallllyy upset at people saying he’s juicing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GYRlOWW435 — Eddie Law 👊 (@ELaw32) December 6, 2022

Ultimately, Joe Rogan is far from the first to poke fun at the Irishman stepping out of the testing pool. After McGregor voiced his desire to return in February, Daniel Cormier hit back at him for attempting to “make his own rules” and bypass the six-month mandatory testing window.

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Conor McGregor face in his return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!