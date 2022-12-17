California sets new rule for traveling combat sports judges after recent Doug Crosby controversy

California has set new rules in place for combat sports judges who travel after the recent issues with Doug Crosby.

In the last week or so, judge Doug Crosby has come under a great deal of scrutiny. It first started when he scored the Danny Sabatello vs Raufeon Stots fight 50-45 in favour of Sabatello, whereas the other two judges had Stots winning 48-47. Then, 24 hours later, he flew across the country and served as one of the judges for Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon.

Crosby, who has been questioned over his judging in the past, gave Pimblett a 29-28 win with both of the first two rounds going to the Liverpudlian.

This led to an outcry from the mixed martial arts community. Plenty of fans, and pundits, wondered how he could be allowed to judge again.

Now, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has revealed its own plans moving forward.

“While the Commission understands that, as Officials you may also work in other states. It is imperative that you be at your best for those assignments and keep in mind the travel distance between locations when accepting consecutive assignments. If you work in California on a Friday, the Commission finds it acceptable for you to work as far as Nevada on Saturday or vice versa.

The fall of Crosby

“If you accept an out-of-state assignment that is within one day of an assignment in California, you may be removed from the California assignment if you are being required to travel further than the state of Nevada.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

