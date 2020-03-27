Joe Rogan on UFC 249: “It won’t be me” commentating the card

Joe Rogan won’t be on commentary duty for the upcoming UFC 249 card.

UFC 249 has been the topic of much discussion lately. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White has been adamant that the card will still occur on April 18 — albeit without an audience. The location of the card, which was originally set to emanate from Brooklyn, New York, is still a mystery.

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan weighed in on the UFC’s plan to go ahead with the card. He seems skeptical of the UFC’s plan and divulged that he has decided not to commentate the fights.

“The UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18th,” Rogan said during a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (transcript via Express). “I don’t know how they’re gonna do that.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States,” Rogan added. “They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just an open arena.

“I guess someone’s gonna commentate it [but] it’s not gonna be me — and they’re gonna be duking it out in an empty place. And they’re gonna try to do that on the 18th.”

UFC 249 is expected to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champ Khabib Nurmagomedov — who is currently in Russia — and challenger Tony Ferguson. It’s also expected to feature a number of matchups from other cards the UFC was forced to cancel.

What do you think of these comments from Joe Rogan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.