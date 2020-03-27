Dillon Danis condemns Jon Jones for DWI arrest

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is in hot water after getting arrested for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container early on Thursday morning. Bellator star Dillon Danis is not impressed with the UFC champ’s latest run-in with the law.

Danis targeted Jones after UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defended the light heavyweight on Twitter on Thursday.

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times – he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

“Drunk driving multiple times he isn’t just putting his own life in danger but the life of others,” Danis wrote in a response that has since been deleted. “Maybe you should talk to a young kid who parents have been killed by a drunk driver that were completely innocent and maybe you will rethink a noble man.”

Before this deleted response to Shevchenko, Danis shared a more lighthearted reaction to Jones’ arrest.

Jon Jones always breaking records he was the first person to get arrested during a quarantine 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 26, 2020

What do you think of these comments from Dillon Danis? What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’ latest legal issue?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.