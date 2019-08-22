Joe Rogan laughs off Conor McGregor pub attack

Joe Rogan is laughing off Conor McGregor’s attack on an older man in a pub in Ireland.

Earlier this month, footage emerged of McGregor hitting a pub-goer in the face after the man allegedly refused to drink McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey. The incident reportedly occurred in April.

Yesterday, UFC commentator Joe Rogan invited musician Everlast onto his podcast and the pair discussed this incident.

“I love Irish people man, I’m fucking fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” said Rogan.

“When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish,” he added. “He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf**ker. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks shit.”

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

Rogan also smirked when McGregor previously smashed a fan’s phone in Florida.

“He’s Conor Mcgregor. He’s living like you’re supposed to live if your Conor McGregor. The dance is, don’t go to jail dude. Don’t get locked up.”

Joe Rogan went on to praise McGregor’s world-class technique and gift for timing.

“If you look at the Aldo fight: picture-perfect left-hand knockout. It doesn’t get any prettier, the timing, the setup, the patience, the movement.”

“Some guys just have something and he has ridiculous timing. So relaxed in there. His early days in MMA, you can go back and watch him, and go ‘oh this guys going to be special’. He’s got a weird sense of timing, he’s very good at understanding where you’re at and knowing when to put it on you.”

What were your thoughts on this latest Conor McGregor incident? Are you with Joe Rogan on this one?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.