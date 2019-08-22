Artem Lobov and Jason Knight verbally agree to rematch in BKFC

Artem Lobov and Jason Knight want to run it back.

The two first fought at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 5. There, the two traded shots and put on an amazing scrap that captured the eyes of the combat sports world.

In the end, it was “The Russian Hammer” who got his hand raised, and now both took to Twitter to verbally agree to a rematch.

Retweet if you think me and @RusHammerMMA should run it back !!! I'm ready if you are !!! pic.twitter.com/BEOqNtchpP — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) August 21, 2019

“Retweet if you think me and (Artem Lobov) @RusHammerMMA should run it back!!! I’m ready if you are,” Knight wrote on Twitter.

It immediately caught the attention of Lobov who gave a location and timeframe for the fight.

Never been to Boston…. I'm down with that 👊 — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) August 21, 2019

“November in Boston!! Lets go!! @bareknucklefc,” Lobov responded.

“Never been to Boston…. I’m down with that,” Knight added.

Artem Lobov is 2-0 in bare-knuckle with wins over Knight and the highly-anticipated win over Paulie Malignaggi. There, he beat both of them by unanimous decision.

Lobov, of course, was a fan favorite in his MMA career where many call him the GOAT. He is 14-15-1 as a pro where he has fought the likes of Cub Swanson, Michael Johnson and Ryan Hall.

Jason Knight, meanwhile, has only fought once in BKFC in his scrap against Lobov. He was supposed to main event BKFC 7 against Leonard Garcia but had to pull out with an injury. But, all signs point to him being able to fight once again.

In his MMA career, he is 20-6 but was released from the UFC after four losses in a row.

Currently, no contracts have been issued by BKFC. But, both fighters want this fight so it seems likely the rematch will take place later this year.

Who do you think would win the rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/21/2019.