Joe Rogan fawns over ‘f**king monster’ Valentina Shevchenko

If you’ve ever heard Joe Rogan commentate a Valentina Shevchenko fight, you know how highly he thinks of her. On a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, however, the UFC commentator went absolutely gaga over the women’s flyweight champ.

“Valentina at 125 [pounds], she’s a f**king monster,” Rogan told his guest, UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill. “She’s a monster. She’s so good.”

Shevchenko last fought on February 8, in the-main event of UFC 247 in Houston, where she brutalized No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian to a third-round TKO win.

Rogan was on duty for this Shevchenko vs. Chookagian fight, and admits he had a hard time selling the matchup as competitive.

“That fight, I did my best to pump up Katlyn Chookagian and make it seem like it was going to be a good fight, but all I could think of is ‘how is this girl beat [Shevchenko]?’ How are you going to beat her? She does everything perfect.”

Hill then responded by suggesting Chookagian might have been able to trouble Shevchenko with her striking volume. Rogan, however, was skeptical, reminding that Shevchenko makes her opponents pay for every bit of offense.

“I didn’t think so,” he responded. “Katlyn, she uses points, she scores well, but she very rarely knocks people out. She knocked down Liz Carmouche with a head kick, but Liz survived and wound up winning a decision. Valentina makes you pay. She makes you pay. All those shots [Chookagian] threw, the volume, it’s different. You put those shots out there and it’s like bam and it comes back at you [from Shevchenko]. It’s like whoa. Those kicks come back at you and you’re like ‘f**k.’ That elbow comes back at you and you’re like ‘whoa.’ So now everything’s more at a distance, and you lose your ability to engage. You get nervous, because every time you try to engage [Shevchenko is] looking to take your f**king head off.”

Joe Rogan concluded, touting Shevchenko a “scary person.”

“She’s scary,” he said. “She’s a scary person. She went down to the range in Texas, and the guys at the range were like ‘the way that lady shoots, she shoots like a f**king special ops soldier. We haven’t seen somebody come in here and shoot that good unless they’re a SEAL or a competitive shooter.'”

Suffice it to say that Rogan is very impressed with Shevchenko — both in terms of her actions inside the cage and outside it.

