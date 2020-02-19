Kamaru Usman: ‘I hope’ to run it back with Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he hopes that he and rival Colby Covington can run it back in the future after their title fight at UFC 245.

Usman knocked out Covington in the fifth round of their title fight epic back in December to defend the UFC welterweight title for the first time. The fight was not without controversy, as Covington felt referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight early. Still, it was a great title fight between two of the best welterweights in the world, and considering the way it ended, a rematch is something that could very well happen one day.

Usman, of course, has Jorge Masvidal on his plate already, as the two will meet at International Fight Week this July in Las Vegas. But if Usman defends his title there, and if Covington can get a win in his next fight, the calls for a rematch will be there.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Usman said he hopes that he and Covington fight again in the future considering how well received the first fight between the two rivals was.

“I hope so. Because that was a fun fight. Not just myself but I think the media, the fans, everybody believed that was a fun fight,” Usman said.

At this point, Covington just needs to get back into the Octagon and get back into the win column. He’s taken a well-deserved break after UFC 245, though he was hoping the UFC would run it back with him and Usman right away. With Masvidal getting the next crack at the belt, Covington is going to have to wait a bit longer for that to happen. But if it was Usman’s call to make, a rematch against Covington won’t be far off.

