Joe Rogan explains why he would like to see Kamaru Usman box Canelo Alvarez

Joe Rogan wants to see Kamaru Usman get the chance to box Canelo Alvarez.

Usman has made it clear he wants to box Alvarez as the two are atop the pound-for-pound rankings in their respective sports. However, many have criticized the fight as Alvarez is a dominant boxer while Usman is known for his wrestling. Even with that, UFC commentator Joe Rogan still hopes the fight gets booked so the welterweight champ can get a big payday.

“I would like to see him fight Canelo. I really would. Not because I think that he’s a favorite in a boxing match against one of the greatest boxers of all time, but I want to see him get a giant payday. The same way I would like to see Ngannou fight Tyson Fury,” Rogan said about Usman on Hotboxin with Mike Tyson. “That’s a way you can make a sh*t load of money, and I don’t think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter. I think it would be invaluable experience for him as a champion if he did have that fight and then came back over to MMA. I think he’d probably be even better as a striker if he gets through it relatively undamaged, even if he loses.”

Joe Rogan went on to say he does think Canelo Alvarez wins, but he would still like to see how Kamaru Usman would fare in the boxing ring.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Although ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ really wants the fight, it doesn’t seem like Dana White and the UFC have any interest in making it happen.

Usman is still healing up his hand injury and is expected to rematch Leon Edwards this summer. After that, perhaps he once again tries to pursue the Alvarez fight, as like Rogan says, it would be a massive payday for him.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez?