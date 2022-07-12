Joanne Wood the latest fighter removed from the UFC roster

Fan favourite Joanne Wood has reportedly been released by the UFC after almost nine years with the promotion.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is home to some of the best fighters on the planet and as a result, the roster can often become quite swollen. While there may be some fighters that manage to hold onto their place within the division longer than expected, others are given their marching orders – whether it be due to an expiring contract or a poor run of form.

Joanne Wood, who holds a 15-8 mixed martial arts record, has reportedly been released by the promotion following a recent three-fight losing skid.

Her defeats came at the hands of Lauren Murphy, Taila Santos and Alexa Grasso, with the latter of those losses taking place back in March.

She had her ups and downs throughout the course of her UFC run but through it all, Wood – formerly known as Calderwood – always managed to entertain the fans and do so with a smile on her face.

There was a time whereby she was being discussed as a potential opponent for Valentina Shevchenko but unfortunately, she just wasn’t able to stay consistent enough inside the cage to make it happen.

At the age of 35, there’s every chance we could see her climb back into the Octagon at some point in the future, whether it be for Bellator, Invicta, PFL or another organization.

Who knows, perhaps she’ll even return to the UFC one day for one final run if she can string together a couple of nice victories.

What are your thoughts on the departure of Joanne Wood from the UFC? Is there a chance we could see her return one day? What was your favourite memory from her run? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!