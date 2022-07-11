Conor McGregor shoots down possible fight with Jake Paul: “You’re a flop, kid. A nobody”

Conor McGregor has no interest in a boxing match with Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ is set for a showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr. next month in New York. The bout is a big step up for the YouTuber, as he’s facing an established professional boxer for the first time in his career.

For most of the 25-year-old’s run so far, he’s faced big names and MMA fighters. Paul notably had two fights with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also knocked out Ben Askren in March 2021.

Due to his previous outings, Jake Paul has been linked to many high-profile MMA fighters. However, no matchup is bigger than one with Conor McGregor. For his part, the boxer wants to make the showdown happen.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the YouTube star discussed a possible fight with the former UFC champion. Paul seemed intent on making the bout happen. He stated:

“For me, fighting a couple more times and continuing to knock some people out and he has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen. Then, at some point, it has to happen. Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

Now, Conor McGregor has shot down a fight with Jake Paul. On Twitter, the Irishman seemed uninterested in the showdown. McGregor stated that the YouTuber is a nobody, who hasn’t sold enough pay-per-views.

The former UFC champion’s comments are likely a shot at the YouTuber’s rematch with Tyron Woodley. Their December 2021 second outing underperformed on Showtime pay-per-view.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. You are a flop, kid. A nobody.”

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments? Do you want to see him box Jake Paul? Sound off in the comment section below!