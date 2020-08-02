Joanne Calderwood releases statement after fainting following submission loss to Jennifer Maia

UFC women’s flyweight contender Joanne Calderwood has released a statement following her first-round submission loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 5.

Calderwood took the fight against Maia on short notice, sacrificing a title shot against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and taking a risk to pick a win against Maia. Unfortunately for Calderwood, things didn’t go as planned as she was taken to the mat and tapped out in the first round by a vicious armbar from Maia. UFC president Dana White later confirmed Maia will now get the next title shot at 125lbs.

Following the event, Calderwood fainted backstage and was taken to the hospital. She was the second fighter at the event who fainted following Trevin Giles. On Sunday morning, Calderwood released a statement to her fans assuring she feels better. Check out what Calderwood wrote on her Instagram below.

Well that was a rough night at the office..congratulations to Jenifer Maia..I’m so grateful for my family, friends and fans that are here to help pick me back up in this crazy life we all share. It’s a fight, everyday we all fight, but it’s not everyday it goes our way. Thanks to all the @ufc staff, the medics and docs at umc..oh and my knight in shining armour @bigwoodmma702 sorry for scaring you babe! #nevergiveup

Calderwood (14-5) has been in the UFC since 2014 and has racked up a 6-5 overall record in the Octagon, including a 4-2 record as a flyweight. Some of her most notable wins in the UFC have come over Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski, Valerie Letourneau, and Cortney Casey. Although she lost this fight against Maia, fortunately for Calderwood the women’s flyweight division doesn’t have many contenders, so if she can pick up another win or two, she could jump right back into title contention.

Who do you think Joanne Calderwood should fight next?