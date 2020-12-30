Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones deserves heavyweight title shot

Daniel Cormier believes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones deserves an immediate crack at the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for many years—battling Cormier twice in that span—but recently vacated his throne with plans to move up to heavyweight.

While the details of his heavyweight debut are still unclear, it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll get an immediate crack at the winner of a yet unscheduled heavyweight title fight between champ Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

Cormier, for his part, believes Jones is deserving of that opportunity.

“I think he’s gonna get a title fight,” Cormier told SCMP MMA. “And I don’t see anything wrong with that. I think for all he’s accomplished over the course of his career, if anyone is deserving of an immediate title shot it’s Jon Jones.”

While Jones and Cormier shared one of the fiercest rivalries in MMA history, Cormier can admit that his long-time nemesis is well-positioned for success in the heavyweight division.

“I do believe when he gets to heavyweight and he’s competing there, he’s gonna be very successful,” added Cormier.

“I’ve competed with the guy on a couple of occasions and felt him and seen him and experienced his skill level, and I do believe that with the skill he possesses, with the fighting style, and honestly the guy is smart, he’s a very smart fighter in there.

“I think he can take that and it will translate to him being successful at heavyweight.”

Daniel Cormier, who previously held the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles, fought Jones twice. In the first fight, he lost a unanimous decision. In the second, he was knocked out, but the result was overturned when Jones failed a drug test. Today, he’s retired from competition and working as a commentator for the UFC.

