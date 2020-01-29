Joanna Jedrzejczyk responds to Weili Zhang amid backlash for Coronavirus post

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has found herself in hot water after sharing a controversial picture to her Instagram story.

The post in question included a promotional image of Jedrzejczyk and her UFC 248 opponent, China’s Weili Zhang. The controversy stemmed from the fact that, in the image, Jedrzejczyk was wearing a gas mask — at a time when Zhang’s homeland is reeling from a deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

See this image below:

While Jedrzejczyk was quick to delete this post from her story, Zhang still understandably had something to say about it. The Chinese star issued a response on Instagram.

“To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character,” Zhang wrote in her post. “People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.”

Now, Jedrzejczyk has responded to this comment from her Zhang. She made her response in a video posted on her Instagram story.

“Hey champ,” Jedrzejczyk said (via MMA Junkie). “Hey Weili. I’m so sorry to make you feel bad, but I’d never make fun of sick people or a virus. I didn’t want you to get offended. I just made fun of the funny internet meme. So, so sorry, but still, I’ll see you March 7. Don’t get emotional, OK?”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former UFC strawweight champion, will challenge Weili Zhang for the belt at UFC 248, which goes down on March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you think of the controversial post Jedrzejczyk shared in her Instagram story?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.