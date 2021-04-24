J’Leon Love responds to callout from UFC fighter Mike Perry: “I like you at that. I met your family and all, don’t do that to yourself kid.”

Super middleweight boxer J’Leon Love has responded to a recent callout from UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry.

Love and Perry crossed paths a few weeks ago in Florida, when ‘Platinum’ came to spar with J’Leon’s buddy Jake Paul. News of the Paul-Perry sparring session was not made public until former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier suggested that the infamous YouTuber fight Mike Perry in his next boxing match.

Jake Paul responded to Poirier’s suggestion by sharing a video clip of Mike Perry saying “you kicked my ass” immediately following their sparring session.

‘Platinum’ was obviously not happy with Paul and J’Leon Love sharing that video, and promptly shared his own short footage from their sparring match (see that here).

The brash UFC welterweight, Perry (14-8 MMA), later went on to issue the following statement on his sparring match with Paul.

“The only clip we got. Go ahead and post some @jakepaul , I took your best shots and walked you down all day. We all know I’m not hard to hit but I’m gonna focus on that now. You know there was no danger in boxing a wrestler last night and you gave me a chance to punch you in the face (and I did) and I respected it but you mistook that and that’s my fault. I show up with my girl and baby so I don’t bring drama.”

Mike Perry continued:

“I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t fuck with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me.”

Most recently Mike Perry took to Twitter where he issued the following callout of J’Leon Love (24-3-1).

Let me fight @JLeonLove — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 24, 2021

“Let me fight @JLeonLove” – Perry wrote.

The super middleweight boxer, who lost his most recent bout in 2019 by second round TKO, responded to Perry by telling the UFC fighter to think of his family and not commit suicide.

😂🤣 Mike please bro I watched Jake beat the shit out of you. Please don’t do that to yourself. Suicide. Trust me bro. I like you at that. I met your family and all don’t do that to yourself kid. https://t.co/T4u7LZcAPB — J'Leon Love (@JLeonLove) April 24, 2021

“Mike please bro I watched Jake beat the shit out of you. Please don’t do that to yourself. Suicide. Trust me bro. I like you at that. I met your family and all don’t do that to yourself kid.” – Love replied.

This is not the first time that J’Leon Love has exchanged words online with an MMA fighter. The 33-year-old recently had a spat with former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt as well.