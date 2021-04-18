Jake Paul responds to Dustin Poirier, shares video of Mike Perry saying “you kicked my ass”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul responded to Dustin Poirier, sharing a video of Mike Perry saying that “you kicked my ass.”

Ever since Paul finished Ben Askren on Saturday night, a ton of pro fighters have taken to social media to throw their name in the hat of potentially being the next man to step into the cage with him. Even though Paul doesn’t get a ton of respect from the combat sports community, everyone knows that he is a huge name and a big draw. At this point, Paul is one of the biggest stars in combat sports just three fights into his boxing career. If you are lucky enough to get booked to fight against Paul, then you stand to make a lot of money.

On Sunday, Poirier suggested that a good fight would be Paul against Perry. In turn, Paul posted a video of Perry telling him that he kicked his ass after they did a sparring session.

He was light work In his own words “you kicked my ass” I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

“Good job, Jake. You kicked my ass,” Perry said in the video.

“Nah it’s good, bro. Good work,” Paul said.

It’s unknown when this video footage came from, but it is certainly interesting to hear the words coming from Perry’s mouth. Although Perry has been a solid fighter in the UFC for a few years now, he appears to be in a bit of a decline as he’s lost four of his last five fights. In his last outing, Perry had his face jabbed apart by Daniel Rodriguez. However, he could still be interested in fighting Paul if the opportunity presented itself. At this point, one would think the UFC doesn’t have a ton more use to get out of Perry and could opt to let him go and have the chance to have a big payday if Paul is also interested in it.

