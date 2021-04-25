Nick Diaz is in attendance at tonight’s UFC 261 event, issues cryptic message

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz is in attendance for tonight’s UFC 261: ‘Usman vs. Masvidal 2’ event in Jacksonville.

Although Diaz (26-9 MMA) has not competed in combat sports in over six years, he has continued to stay in tremendous shape as showcased in these recent photos.

Nick caused quite the stir earlier this afternoon when he shared photos of himself entering the UFC 261 venue, this while sharing the following cryptic message.

A gentlemen never tells. pic.twitter.com/q75neBjysB — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) April 24, 2021

“A gentlemen never tells.” – Diaz captioned the photos he shared on Twitter.

Nick Diaz, who is one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, has not fought since a 2015 no contest with Anderson Silva, but began teasing a 2021 comeback earlier this year.

According to his manager, Kevin Mubenga, Diaz has been training consistently and is looking to get back in the Octagon very soon.

“The guys have been training, he has been training for at least four months straight… We were two months in by that time, that was August or September where he was going two months hard,” Mubenga said about Nick Diaz on his Fight Game Chronicles podcast. “Now, we are in December, so, he is four or five months in. But, he took a little break because he didn’t want to train and over exhaust it. Took a little break last month and now we are going to pick it back up in December. And, go into the New Year with a deal done and make sure the money is right and the opponent is right and we will be able to move forward. That is all it is.”

Who would you like to see Nick Diaz fight if he does in fact make a return to the Octagon in 2021? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!