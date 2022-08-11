Ode Osbourne plans to be “dominant everywhere” against Tyson Nam at UFC San Diego: “Be a terrorizer and terrorize him every chance I get”

Ode Osbourne is glad to be fighting a veteran like Tyson Nam at UFC San Diego.

After Nam’s fight against Tagir Ulanbekov on June 25 was off again, the UFC then booked Osbourne vs. Nam at UFC San Diego. Although they only got two or three weeks’ notice, the Jamaican stayed in the gym after his last fight so he was ready for anything short notice.

“It’s a short notice fight. He had been booked against Ulanbekov, that fight fell through and they called me to fight in a couple of weeks,” Osbourne said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Despite the fact Ode Osbourne only got a few weeks’ notice to face Tyson Nam, he does feel prepared for the fight. He has studied Nam in the past due to the fact they have fought some of the same opponents, so with that, Osbourne is excited to test his skills against someone as seasoned as Nam is.

“Tyson is very seasoned, he has a lot of fights and I have a lot of respect for him. I’m not underestimating him, he’s a really good fighter,” Osbourne said. “I’m not looking past him, I know how seasoned he is. But, at the same time, I’m Jamaican and us Jamaican’s we love seasoning. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Against Tyson Nam, Ode Osbourne isn’t sure how the fight will play out. He knows they both have one-punch KO power but he believes he is the better grappler and wrestler, so with that, he plans to be dominant in all aspects of the fight.

“I don’t know where it’s going to be, how it’s going to be, all I know is I’m going to be dominant everywhere,” Osbourne explained. “I don’t know if it’s going to be a kickboxing match, or a grappling match, I’m just going to be dominant everywhere. I’m just planning to go in there and do what I do and be a terrorizer and terrorize him every chance I get.”

Should Osbourne be dominant as he expects, he hopes to get one more fight in this year and has a name in mind for his next bout.

“We will see, I do have a name in mind but I have to talk to my camp more and see. I do have a name in mind,” Osbourne concluded.

